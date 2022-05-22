27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say that 27 people have suffered minor injuries after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said in a statement that the crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m.

The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people.

Officials said that 15 of the 27 people who were injured were taken to local hospitals.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Maryland State Police are investigating.