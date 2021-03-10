2013 gym mat death investigation reopened

The investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found inside a rolled-up gym mat back in 2013 has been reopened.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he is taking a new look into the death of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson.

Johnson's body was found at the Lowndes County High School gym, stuffed head-first inside the mat which was standing on its end.

Local authorities determined the death to be accidental and sought no charges.

Justice Department investigators also never brought charges and turned over more than a dozen boxes of evidence they collected in their case to Paulk.

Johnson's parents have stood by their belief that Kendrick was murdered and say this fresh investigation is a "step in the right direction."