20-year-old porn star Olivia Nova was found dead in her Las Vegas home according to Mirror.

The star's modeling agent confirmed her death to Mirror in a statement.

"While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality. "Another one, way too young, we are beyond shocked and most certainly, it was completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Nova had begun her career in March 2017, but the young actress' resume including films with Brazzers, Naughty America, FTV Girls, New Sensations and Digital Sin.

Nova is just the latest young adult film star to die in the last three months: August Ames, 23, committed suicide in December; Yuri Luv, 31, died of a suspected drug overdose in December and Shyla Stylez, 35, died in her sleep in November.

The cause of Olivia Nova's death is currently unknown.

The industry sent their condolences through social media.

Saddened to hear the loss of another beautiful soul @olivianovaxxx gone too soon! Our thoughts go with her friends and family! — HUSTLER (@Hustler) January 9, 2018

Yes it’s very sad. That’s four since November. It’s awful. — Alana Evans (@alanaevansxxx) January 9, 2018

RIP @olivianovaxxx gone way to soon sweetheart. Too many people dying in our business of late, very sad 😔 — Danny Mountain (@DannyMountain10) January 9, 2018

So sad hearing the passing of another young adult star. #RIP @olivianovaxxx — Carmen Valentina (@ClubCarmenXXX) January 9, 2018