2 Marines eject and survive South Carolina fighter jet crash

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Military officials say two Marines were able to eject and survive when their fighter jet crashed in South Carolina.

Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort said it happened Thursday afternoon as the F/A-18D Hornet was on a routine flight.

Officials said the jet crash caused a brushfire in an unpopulated area near Beaufort.

Sarah Sanford Rauch, the sister of former Gov. Mark Sanford, says she saw the jet's engine catch fire and turn nose-down toward the ground.

She and her brother John went searching on the family's Coosaw Plantation property and found the two Marines who had ejected.

She says both were able to walk on their own.