Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

2 Illinois officer hailed for rescuing child, woman from icy pond

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 11.42.47 AM.png
Aurora Police via CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 11.42.47 AM.png
Posted at 12:56 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 12:56:38-05

Two Illinois police officers were hailed as heroes after they saved a young boy's life.

The officers were called to an Aurora apartment complex after a 9-year-old child fell into a pond while attempting to grab his football from the icy water, WBBM-TV reported.

According to the news outlet, a woman also got stuck while trying to help the child.

One of the officers ran back to his car to grab a rope, then tied it around his waist before jumping in, the news station reported.

Once everyone was back on land, everyone was and taken to a local hospital to get checked out, WBBM-TV reported.

If you are near water, the Missouri Department of Public Safety said to follow these tips to keep you safe:

- Wear a life jacket
- Bring safety equipment, including a cell phone, in case of an emergency
- Stay away of white ice
- Stay off river ice

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!