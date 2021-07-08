Watch
NewsNational

Actions

2 Haitian Americans arrested in connection to assassination of Haiti president

items.[0].image.alt
Joseph Odelyn/AP
People pressure police to hand over the bodies of two men who just arrived at the police station after they were killed by police in a shootout, in order to burn them in retaliation for the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, at the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. According to Police Chief Leon Charles, the two dead are suspects in Moïse's assassination. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Haiti President Killed
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:48:46-04

Officials say six people have been arrested in connection to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his private residence on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Mathias Pierre, Haiti's minister of elections, said they believe they have arrested two Haitian Americans, one of whom was James Solages.

The Washington Post reported that Solages created a non-profit organization in Florida in 2019.

According to a bio page on the charity's website, Solages was previously a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, the AP reported.

According to The AP, the Haitian ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond said the deadly attack “was carried out by foreign mercenaries and professional killers — well-orchestrated,” who pretended to be DEA agents.

Pierre said that four other suspected assailants were killed, and two are still missing.

Pierre did not release the name of the second Haitian-American that was arrested.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.