2 children, 2 adults survive after vehicle plunges off cliff

Four people survived after their Tesla went over a cliff in California.

The incident happened around noon Monday at what's known as Devil's Slide on the Pacific Coast Highway in San Mateo County.

"The damage to the vehicle would indicate that it hit and flipped several times," said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.

Pottenger indicated that the vehicle plunged hundreds of feet and landed on its wheels.

Emergency crews rappelled down to assess the situation and saw movement inside the vehicle. Two children were pulled from the vehicle as waves from the ocean crashed below.

A helicopter was called in to assist with the extrication and rescue of the two adults in the vehicle.

Pottenger said it was an "absolute miracle" everyone survived the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.