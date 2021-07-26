1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died

Civil rights activist Robert Moses has died at the age of 86.

Moses endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the civil rights movement and was central to the 1964 “Freedom Summer” in Mississippi.

An official who worked for Moses’ Algebra Project said the family confirmed that Moses died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida.