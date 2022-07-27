Watch Now
170-carat pink diamond discovered in Angola mine

The company claims its the largest pink diamond discovered in the last 300 years
This photo supplied by Lucapa Diamond Company on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, shows the 170 carat pink diamond, right, recovered from Lulo, Angola. A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. Called the “Lulo Rose,” the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine. The mine’s owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, on Wednesday announced the discovery of the large pink diamond on its website. (Lucapa Diamond Company via AP)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 27, 2022
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend.

Well, a rare and quite sizeable pink gemstone was recently unearthed in Central Africa, and it's a beauty.

In a news release, the Lucapa Diamond Company announced that a 170-carat pink diamond was discovered in its Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.

The company claims the “Lulo Rose" diamond is "the largest pink diamond recovered in the last 300 years."

In an interview with the Associated Press, Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall said there's only one in 10,000 pink diamonds, so finding one is very rare.

According to the news release, the company said the diamond would be sold by the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company Sodiam via an international tender.

The company added that this is the fifth largest diamond found at their mine.

According to Lucapa, they found 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more at the mine.

This also marks the second largest diamond ever found in its Lulo mine, including a 404-carat diamond called the “4th February Stone,” Lucapa said.

