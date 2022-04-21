Watch
NewsNational

Actions

13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

Larry Nassar to be sentenced Wednesday
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
CNN
<p>Before his sentencing Jan. 24, 2018, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar made a brief statement, saying he would "carry the words" of his victims with him for the rest of his days.</p>
Larry Nassar to be sentenced Wednesday
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:38:40-04

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI.

They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor.

It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015.

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar.

He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics.

He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply.

A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News