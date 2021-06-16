10-year-old boy died in South Dakota river after saving sister, family says

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — Family members say a 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River in South Dakota saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water.

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered near the town of Hudson on Saturday.

His mother, Nicole Eufers, tells the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the river.

Eufers says Ricky jumped in to save his sister Chevelle and got her to shore, but when his father and siblings turned around, Ricky was missing.

Eufers said Ricky saved his sister’s life, but in doing so, he lost his own.

The boy’s father, Chad Sneve, said his son was the type of boy to do anything for anyone.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover expenses related to the boy’s death.