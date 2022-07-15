1 million pounds of fentanyl pills seized in California

Approximately 1 million pills containing fentanyl are off the streets following a seizure involving the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The bust took months of planning. According to the DEA, authorities began investigating a Los Angeles-area drug trafficking organization believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel in May.

It was during that investigation the agency said it identified "narcotic couriers" and "stash house managers."

A warrant was issued this month for a home in Inglewood, where the pills were found. The DEA said the pills have an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner.

The DEA says the Los Angeles area is a major hub for illegal drugs that cross the Mexico border.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

The agency says the drug is responsible for more than 107,000 overdose and poisoning deaths.