2 killed in shooting at Burger King parking lot in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were killed in a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Davidson County, Tennessee.

The shooting call came from a Burger King on the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting appeared to be the result of a drug deal in the fast food restaurant's parking lot.

Police said the two men involved were in a Toyota Camry in the parking lot when they fatal shot each other. They have been identified as 26-year-old Marcus Lee and 20-year-old Ronnie Tunstill.