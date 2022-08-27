Watch Now
1 killed, 3 injured in Spokane shooting

One person was killed and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting early Saturday in Washington.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 27, 2022
SPOKANE, Washington — One person was killed and three others were injured in a quadruple shooting in Washington.

The Spokane Police Department responded to the shooting which occurred early Saturday morning.

Multiple calls were reported for a shooting in a parking lot near a playground and when officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

One person was dead on the scene while three others were sent to the hospital and one of those hospitalized was in critical condition.

The SPD Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

