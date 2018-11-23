'Serial' named top podcast of 2018 by Time

Season three of the hit podcast "Serial" topped Time's list of the best podcasts of 2018.

The latest season is hosted again by Sarah Koenig and explores the criminal court system in Cleveland. She follows various criminal cases by receiving permission to record inside courtrooms, judges' chambers and attorneys' offices to provide listeners an in-depth look at Cuyahoga County's criminal justice system.

For this season, Koenig paired up with reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi from "This American Life."

Producers spent a year inside the Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Justice Center to reveal what life is like for those caught on the wrong side of the law in your average American city.

"Serial" has won many awards including Scripps Howard, Edward R. Murrow and the first-ever Peabody awarded to a podcast.

You can find the podcast here.