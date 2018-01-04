Woman arrested for setting fire to her Phoenix condo

PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested after setting fire to her condo early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews from Phoenix and Glendale were called to fight a blaze that involved a single unit of an apartment complex.

Tameika Austin, age 37, who lived at the residence, reportedly told police, “I hate my mom’s stuff she got me. I threw stuff in the bathroom toilet and lit it on fire.”

She was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied structure.

Two other units were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return on Tuesday morning.