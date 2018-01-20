Trump blames Democrats on Twitter, but privately fears shutdown will fall on him, report says

I know you've heard of a government shutdown. They're not new. There have been 18 in US history; they happen under Republican and Democratic presidents. But what are they really?  First, we need to do a quick civics lesson. (Sorry.) In 1974, legislation set a deadline of Oct. 1 to fund the government. A shutdown or "spending gap" happens when lawmakers can't agree on funding before that deadline. Here are just some of the things that feel the immediate impact when the government closes up shop. Immediately, more than 800,000 government employees are sent on a shutdown furlough. Think of it like a vacation, but it's not fun. And you're not getting paid. And you're not sure when Congress will get its act together so that you do get paid. Not every employee gets sent home, though. "Essential staff" like police officers, most of the FBI, border patrol officers and federal emergency workers all get to keep coming to work. SEE MORE: House GOP Budget Between A Moderate Rock And A Hard-Right Place Do you like to camp outside in one of our beautiful national parks? Too bad! They shut down, too. If you're there when the shutdown takes effect, pack up, baby! You're going home. National museums, zoos and monuments also close.  If you haven't gotten your passport for that life-changing trip to some far-flung island, get it now: The passport service may be able to keep issuing passports, but it depends on how long the shutdown is. But hey, it's not all bad news! You'll still be able to complain about how un-fun the post office is, because they all stay open. (Shoutout to stamps and postage fees for that one.) If you're a parent with a kid in a free lunch program, most schools will be able to keep that up, at least for about a month.  Airports will stay open, but there could be more delays than usual. Social security checks will keep going out, and our butt-kicking on-duty military will still be getting paid and working. Oh, and here's the kicker: The president and all those senators and representatives who couldn't do their jobs and come to an agreement to keep the government going? They also keep getting paid.

President Donald Trump is telling aides and allies that the Democrats caused the government shutdown, "but that he will be blamed" for it, according to a source close to the White House.

The source told CNN that the White House believes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will press for some concessions for "a few days, if that long" as they work to strike a budget deal.

Congress failed to pass a spending bill to fund the government before the Friday midnight deadline. Trump has tweeted multiple times since the shutdown began that it was the fault of Democrats for letting it happen.

A CNN poll out before the government shut down on Friday showed that about half of Americans said they would blame either Trump (21%) or Congressional Republicans (26%). About a third, 31%, said they would hold Democrats responsible.

