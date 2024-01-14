Republican candidates try to lock down undecided Iowans in countdown to leadoff caucuses

With just one day to go until Iowa's presidential caucuses, the candidates are urging their supporters to brave bone-chilling cold and blustery wind to help carry them through Republicans' leadoff voting contest.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are fanning out across Iowa on Sunday to meet with voters. Already, Haley was forced to cancel an in-person stop because of poor weather conditions.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes the microphone after being introduced at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday.

Trump’s rally was briefly interrupted by protesters — the first time it's happened in years.

"You’ve taken millions!" a woman shouted as Trump was mid-rally, prompting the crowd to respond with a "Trump!”" chant to drown her out.

"Go back to Mommy,” Trump responded as she was led out of the room. "So young and immature"

Moments later came another protester, this one holding a black and yellow banner that read "Trump Climate Criminal."He shouted the same thing. The same group interrupted a DeSantis town hall and a separate event for the Florida governor in Ames last week.

When he was running in 2016, Trump’s events were routinely interrupted by protesters.

"That used to happen all the time," Trump remarked. "t always adds excitement."

Trump sounded a message of vengeance at his only Iowa rally this weekend.

"These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps and other quite nice people," said at a commit-to-caucus event in Indianola.

"e Washington swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice,"rump added. "But tomorrow is your time to turn on them and to say and speak your mind and to vote. And we’re going to take this country back."

Haley’s campaign stop in Dubuque was canceled Sunday morning because of poor travel conditions, the campaign said about an hour before the scheduled event.

Voters walking into the venue were given the news by campaign staffers, who offered some a T-shirt, hat or yard sign as consolation.

John Schmid, 69, was already waiting at the venue when the event was called off.

"I don't blame her,"said the retiree from Asbury, a few miles outside Dubuque. He's already a Haley supporter, but he wanted to see the “refreshing” candidate in person. He hopes Haley will do well in Monday's caucuses, which he'll be at despite the bitter cold.

"It’s just part of living in Iowa in January,"he said.

Haley swapped the in-person event with a virtual town hall.

Former Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum is endorsing Trump for president.

"Four years ago, I was speaking on behalf of President Trump at the Iowa caucuses in Sioux City. And today I’m here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done, and that’s endorse Donald J. Trump for the president of the United States of America" the North Dakota governor said, appearing with Trump at a rally in Indianola.

Burgum, who ended his own campaign last month, said he'd had a "front-row seat," both as a business leader and a governor, to see what Trump can do.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who was being eyed for a possible third-party bid for the White House, endorsed Haley on Sunday.

