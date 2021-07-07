Watch
President Biden to push for more funding for families, health care during trip to Illinois

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden takes a question from a member of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md, and then on to Illinois. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is turning his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education.

Biden is using a visit Wednesday to a community college in a key Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy.

The Democratic president will visit McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a community college with a workforce development program and a child care center.

Biden will promote his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans.

Biden had hoped to include additional funding for child care, health care and education in a massive infrastructure package. However, those provisions were removed amid bipartisan negotiations with Republican lawmakers.

Biden now hopes to include that funding in an upcoming budget bill — a budget that could pass if all 50 Democratic senators are on board.

However, Biden would likely need support from the entire caucus — even moderate members — because the Senate is divided evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

