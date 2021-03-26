Pelosi appoints House's first African American sergeant-at-arms; Maj. Gen. led DC National Guard

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tapped the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard to be the House’s first African American sergeant-at-arms.

Maj. Gen. William Walker will lead House security measures as Congress is still dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and figuring out how to keep lawmakers safe moving forward.

Walker was closely involved with the security that day as he sent troops to back up overwhelmed Capitol Police.

Walker will replace Paul Irving, who resigned immediately after the insurrection.

“His historic appointment as the first Black American to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms is an important step forward for this institution and our nation," Pelosi said in a statement.

He has 39 years of military experience, and spent 30 years as a special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Walker’s appointment comes as the House is ramping up its investigations into the insurrection.