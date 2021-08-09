Watch
Melania Trump defends herself against 'dishonorable' historian's Rose Garden tweet

Office of Melania Trump says presidential historian 'has proven his ignorance'
Evan Vucci/AP
First lady Melania Trump speaks to the 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Washington.
Melania Trump speaks from Rose Garden in August 2020
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:43:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former first lady Melania Trump has a different perspective when it comes to the White House Rose Garden.

Trump defended herself Sunday after NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss took to Twitter to criticize her renovations to the Rose Garden.

"Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result -- decades of American history made to disappear," Beschloss tweeted Saturday, along with a picture of the garden.

But the official Twitter account for the Office of Melania Trump claimed Sunday that Beschloss "has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy."

The tweet went on to call Beschloss "dishonorable" and included a different picture of the Rose Garden.

Trump was criticized for her changes to the Rose Garden, which she revealed in August 2020.

A Change.org petition to revert the Rose Garden renovations has garnered more than 82,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

