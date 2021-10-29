Sheriff 'confident' DA will prosecute groping charge against Cuomo

The sheriff who investigated a criminal complaint of forcible touching against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he's "confident" the local district attorney will prosecute the charge.

News of the charge broke on Thursday when the Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed it had issued a summons for Cuomo to appear in court on Nov. 17.

In the criminal complaint filed in Albany City Court, the sheriff's office alleges that Cuomo placed his hand up a woman's shirt at the Governor's Executive Mansion in December of last year.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Thursday that the complaint was filed by a former employee in Cuomo's office in August. Since then, his office has reviewed "hundreds, if not thousands" of files and interviewed a handful of witnesses.

Apple added that the victim is still cooperating with the investigation.

When Cuomo appears in court on Nov. 17, Apple says that he will be "processed, and presumably released." It's unclear if the charge will result in a full trial

Cuomo denied the allegations Thursday in a statement from his lawyer Rita Glavin.

"Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone," Glavin said.

In August, Cuomo resigned as New York's governor, weeks after a report commissioned by state attorney general Letitia James found detailed allegations from 11 women accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

The report alleged that Cuomo had engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging and made inappropriate comments to the women during his time in office.

In addition to the unwanted sexual advances, James' report alleged that Cuomo had fostered a "hostile work environment" that was "rife with fear and intimidation."

On Thursday, James said in a statement that the new charge against Cuomo validated her office's investigation.

"From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor," the statement read. "The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report."