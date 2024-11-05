'I ran a great campaign,' former President Donald Trump says after voting on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump cast his ballot on Palm Beach on Election Day, saying this latest presidential campaign was his best ever.

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. I would say this is the best campaign we’ve run," Trump said, standing next to his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump.

WATCH: Former President Donald Trump votes on Palm Beach

Trump cast his ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Palm Beach and spoke to reporters afterward, saying it "seems that the conservatives are voting very powerfully" and "it looks like Republicans have shown up in force."

"It looks like we have a very substantial lead. It looks like we have many more Republicans voting today than Democrats," Trump said, adding that, "I hear we're going very well everywhere."

"Regardless of what happens tonight, is this your last campaign? Are you done after this?" a reporter asked Trump.

"I would think so. I would think so," Trump answered.

"How do you feel about that?" a reporter followed up.

"Sad. Sad and very fulfilled. I think we're going to have a very big victory today," Trump replied.

The former president suggested that he won’t challenge the results of the election, as long as it’s fair.

"If it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge," Trump said, though what meets that definition wasn’t clear.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that he had no plans to tell his supporters to refrain from violence should he lose.

"I don’t have to tell them," Trump said. "Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people. I don't have to tell them that."

After voting, Trump visited a nearby campaign office to personally thank those working on his behalf.

NBC News Former President Donald Trump visits a campaign office in West Palm Beach on Nov. 5, 2024.

Later on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to hold a watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, took part in an interview Tuesday with The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 in Atlanta.

"The first office I ever ran for was freshman class representative at Howard University," Harris recalled, adding that "to go back tonight to Howard University, my beloved alma mater, and be able to hopefully recognize this day for what it is, really it’s full circle for me.”

Harris is scheduled to hold her watch party Tuesday night at Howard, located in the nation’s capital, which is part of a network of historically Black colleges and universities founded before 1964 for African American students.

If she wins, Harris will be the first HBCU alum to serve as president.

Gene J. Puskar/AP Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris addresses a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Harris, who stands to be the first female president, if elected, has promised to work across the aisle to tackle economic worries and other issues without radically departing from the course set by President Joe Biden.

In Tuesday's interview with The Big Tigger Morning Show, Harris was asked about whether she might struggle with Black male voters, who could support Trump or sit the race out. She said that "lived experience" had taught her the difficulties Black men in America can face.

"This is not something I just figured out, that we still have a lot to do to recognize the disparities in what Black men receive and what they are due in terms of access to opportunity," the vice president said, adding that during her campaign she’s emphasized issues "from access to capital to what we need to do for health care."

A victory would cap a whirlwind campaign unlike any other in American history. Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket less than four months ago after Biden, facing massive pressure from his party after a disastrous debate performance, ended his reelection bid.