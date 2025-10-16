US Senate bill targets English proficiency for truckers nationwide after deadly Turnpike crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new U.S. Senate bill, if passed, would suspend commercial truck drivers who fail English proficiency tests. This comes after a fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike this past summer that killed three people in St. Lucie County.

The legislation, introduced by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., comes two months after the Turnpike crash sparked national conversations about commercial trucking safety. Investigators said the driver, Harjinder Singh, made an illegal U-turn, leading to the deadly wreck.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Singh was issued a non-domiciled commercial driver's license out of California, but was not proficient in English and failed roadway signage tests.

"That accident brought this to the forefront," said Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and a truck driver himself.

Pugh has been pushing lawmakers on Capitol Hill for stricter regulations.

"Truckers haul everything from toilet paper to bombs," Pugh said. "You need to be able to communicate with first responders; some of that's life and death."

The proposed bill would strengthen enforcement by mandating immediate "out-of-service" orders for drivers who fail English proficiency exams. This would effectively codify President Donald Trump's executive orders from earlier this year.

"The next administration could go back and roll back a lot of these rules and regulations with the stroke of a pen," Pugh said. "So it pretty much strengthens and makes them permanent."

However, the Florida Immigration Coalition opposes the legislation, arguing it would harm experienced workers during challenging economic times.

"Enforcing English-language proficiency for commercial truck drivers risks sidelining thousands of experienced workers at the worst possible time," the coalition stated. "With tariffs disrupting trade, the dollar weakening, and unemployment at a four-year high, we cannot afford to shrink our workforce or further strain supply chains."

The coalition emphasized that immigrant drivers "at various levels of bilingualism and English-language acquisition have kept America running for decades, safely delivering goods that keep shelves stocked and families fed."

They argue that individual language issues should be addressed by employers rather than federal government intervention.

Pugh maintains that the focus should remain on safety rather than perfect English skills.

"You don't have to speak the King's English to drive a truck," Pugh said. "You just need to be fluent enough; this is completely about safety."

The bill currently sits on the Senate floor pending committee review, debate and a possible vote.

