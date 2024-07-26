Liberty Bell replica in Washington, D.C. vandalized with anti-Israel messages, report says

WASHINGTON — A replica of the Liberty Bell in Washington, D.C. was vandalized with anti-Israel messages earlier this week during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to our nation's capital.

According to a report in the New York Post, pro-Hamas demonstrators targeted landmarks around Union Square, spreading hate-filled messages against the Jewish state.

The words "[EXPLETIVE] Israel" were spray-painted on the Liberty Bell replica, according to the New York Post.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Thousands of protesters against the war in Gaza converged on Washington on Wednesday to condemn Netanyahu’s visit, chanting “Free, free Palestine” as they marched toward the Capitol before police deployed pepper spray on some in the crowd.

Demonstrators calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians filled several blocks as they weaved through the streets of the nation's capital carrying Palestinian flags and signs with messages such as “arrest Netanyahu” and “end all U.S. aid to Israel.” Outside Washington's Union Station, protesters removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place to massive cheers in the crowd.

“Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” protesters shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. “Netanyahu, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide," other protesters shouted.

Nine people were arrested across Washington, including four people on charges of assaulting a police officer outside Union Station.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Friday at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home on Palm Beach.