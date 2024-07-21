Kamala Harris releases statement following Biden stepping down for reelection

Kamala Harris has released her first statement following President Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris wrote. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Harris also thanked Biden for his "extraordinary leadership" and referenced his "remarkable legacy of accomplishment".

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she wrote.

Harris concluded the statement by writing, "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

