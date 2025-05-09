Watch Now
Former Supreme Court Justice David Souter, a Republican who became a liberal darling, dies at 85

The ascetic bachelor and New Hampshire Republican became a darling of liberals during his nearly 20 years on the bench
Jim Cole/AP
In this July 9, 2008 file photo, Supreme Court Justice David Souter, reacts after speaking at a dedication ceremony at the State Supreme Courthouse in Concord, N.H.
WASHINGTON — Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter, the ascetic bachelor and New Hampshire Republican who became a darling of liberals during his nearly 20 years on the bench, has died. He was 85.

Souter died Thursday at his home in New Hampshire, the Supreme Court said in a statement Friday.

He retired from the court in June 2009, giving President Barack Obama his first Supreme Court vacancy to fill. Obama chose Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Latina justice.

Souter was appointed by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1990. He was a reliably liberal vote on abortion, church-state relations, freedom of expression and the accessibility of federal courts.

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
