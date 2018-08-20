Make your voice heard and join our news advisory council

Your voice and your opinion matter to us and we want to hear from you.

WPTV is giving you the opportunity to be a part of our local news advisory community.



As an advisor, you’ll get insight on what we’re working on and you’ll have a chance to tell us how you feel about it.



Why is that important? Listening to you makes us better at our jobs –and better at serving our communities and making them stronger places to live.



Sign up here LocalNewsAdvisers.Com and create your profile.

We're looking forward to building stronger communities together.