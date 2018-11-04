Sunshine Baby for Saturday, November 3, 2018

9:48 AM, Nov 4, 2018

-

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Saturday's Sunshine Baby!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top