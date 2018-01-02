Sunshine Baby for Saturday, December 30, 2017

High Surf Advisory issued January 2 at 9:43AM EST expiring January 4 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Saint Lucie, Volusia

Coastal Flood Watch issued January 2 at 9:43AM EST expiring January 4 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Saint Lucie, Volusia

High Surf Advisory issued January 2 at 4:40AM EST expiring January 2 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach

High Surf Advisory issued January 1 at 2:32PM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Indian River, Martin, Saint Lucie

High Surf Advisory issued January 1 at 2:32PM EST expiring January 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Martin, Saint Lucie