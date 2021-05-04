Sunshine Baby for April 26, 2021

Today's Sunshine Baby is proof that big things come in small packages. Madison Jean weighed barely a pound when she was born. She spent the first four months of her life in the NICU at Wellington Regional Medical Center. Now she's celebrating turning one. These days she's tipping the scale at 13 pounds, and she is as feisty as ever.
Posted at 4:01 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 16:01:37-04
