Watch
NewsLocal NewsSunshine Babies

Actions

Sunshine Baby for April 22, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunshine Baby for April 22, 2021
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:00:22-04

Today's Sunshine Baby is already shadowing his dad, even though it's probably a little too early for an internship. 7-month old Jayden loves watching his daddy work from home for IBI Marketing. His mom is a teacher at Benoist Farms Elementary. Jayden loves to try new foods, go on walks and be barefoot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right