Sunshine Baby for April 22, 2021

Today's Sunshine Baby is already shadowing his dad, even though it's probably a little too early for an internship. 7-month old Jayden loves watching his daddy work from home for IBI Marketing. His mom is a teacher at Benoist Farms Elementary. Jayden loves to try new foods, go on walks and be barefoot.
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:00:22-04
