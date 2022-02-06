WWII veteran receives 1,000+ cards for his 103rd birthday

A World War II veteran from Virginia received over 1,000 cards for his 103rd birthday.

Orland Phillips turned 103-years-old on Saturday.

He was unable to have any type of gathering, so his daughter posted on social media and asked people to send him birthday cards.

Orland is sure to read every card and pays close attention to where it comes from.

So far he has received more than 1,000 cards that have poured in from almost every state in the U.S., many of them thanking him for his time in the service.

Phillips served in World War II in the U.S. Army as a machinist.

He says he is grateful for all the cards everyone has sent.

Even a group of second graders in the area made homemade cards with their birthday wishes for the veteran.