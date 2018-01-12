Woman reportedly returns dead Christmas tree to Costco, gets full refund

A woman in California put Costco's generous return policy to the test this week, returning her dead Christmas tree for a full refund.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A woman in California returned a dead Christmas tree to Costco on Jan. 4, according to a customer who snapped a photo of the exchange. 

In addition to posting the photo, Scott Bentley wrote on Facebook, "She did get a refund – not happily though. It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree…But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience."

People on social media agreed with Bentley, calling the woman "cheap" and "disappointing."

