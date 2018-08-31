Wildlife officials in Utah drop fish into lake from plane

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released a video that shows how it stocks its high mountain lakes!

Officials said this method of releasing them from the plane is actually safer than doing it on the ground.

By air there's a survival rate between 95 and 99 percent.

Also, transporting the fish by ground apparently takes longer and is more stressful on the fish.

Officials said they stock the lakes to provide fishing opportunities for the public.

Courtesy CNN Newsource