Whale watchers in Alaska get a whale of a surprise (video)

PLEASANT ISLAND, AK--Whale watchers in Alaska got the surprise of a lifetime recently.

They were patiently waiting to see humpbacks off the coast of Pleasant Island when all of a sudden a huge whale surprises them.

The humpback whale leaped out of the water and nearly made itself at home in the boat.

Laughter broke out among the startled boaters.

Despite getting drenched in water, the whale watchers were happy to get the surprise of a lifetime.