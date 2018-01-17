GATLINBURG, Tenn. - (NBC) - Some visitors to an East Tennessee cabin got quite a surprise when they discovered a baby bear in their car.

Perhaps it was the inclement weather or some dog treats that caused the bear cub to climb into the unlocked car in Gatlinburg.

It wasn't until they heard the horn blowing that they realized something was up.

The bear was trapped inside the car.

To add to the drama, mama bear was lingering in the background, but the group hatched a plan to help the bear escape.

From an adjacent vehicle, someone jumped out and opened the car door, not once but twice. The bear was let out and quickly off and running.

No one was injured from the close encounter.

Since bears are not true winter hibernators. Authorities say it's possible they wandered away from their den in search of food.

Courtesy NBC News Channel