VIDEO: Pennsylvania man Jonathan Schill creates impromptu snow plow using a TV box and lawn mower

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - (CNN) - A Pennsylvania man had a creative solution to clear his snow-covered driveway.

Jonathan Schill attached a 50-inch cardboard television box to his lawn mower to create a snow plow.

His fiancée, Kaitlynn Toporzycki, captured this video from outside their home in the town of Chambersburg last week.

She said the creative plow got the job done.

This video has been viewed more than eight million times on Facebook.

Courtesy CNN Newsource