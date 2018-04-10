VIDEO: Girls jump for their lives as fire rips through New Jersey dance studio

EDGEWATER, N.J. - (NBC) - Several children were forced to jump for their lives when a blaze at a New Jersey restaurant spread to the dance studio above.

Cellphone video showed several girls making harrowing escapes as flames and smoke engulfed the building.

In the 40-second clip, a few of the children can be seen climbing down a ladder as a group of police and workers watch from the parking lot below.

But when the ladder tips over, several of the children leap off the balcony as the men yell "jump!"

Thankfully none of the girls were seriously hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Courtesy NBC News Channel