VIDEO: Female driver in Connecticut crashes into DMV during driver's test

WATERBURY, Conn. - (NBC) - A Connecticut woman failed her driver's test Tuesday before she even left the parking lot!

Video shows the female driver crashing into the Department of Motor Vehicles in the town of Waterbury.

The driver crashed through the window, injuring two customers.

Officials from the DMV said the 46-year-old woman, who has a permit, was getting ready to start her test. That's when she backed into a parking spot, sped up instead of braking and crashed through windows of the building.

The driver and the DMV inspector were not hurt.

Two customers inside the building reported minor injuries. One was taken to the hospital.

The driver was issued an infraction for unsafe backing.

This wreck comes only a few weeks after a teenage driver in Minnesota crashed into the DMV while taking her driver's test.

