VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

ANAHEIM, Calif. - (NBC) - Surveillance video captured the moment a California man was burned when his e-cigarette suddenly exploded in his pants.

Mohamad Abdihdy was doing measurements on a television in a storage room of a television warehouse in Anaheim.

Suddenly his pants exploded like firecrackers.

Abdihdy said he felt a shock, and the next thing he knew his leg was burning.

The store manager said they are lucky none of the cardboard boxes in the warehouse caught fire.

Both Abdihdy and the manager of the store said they don't think they will be using e-cigarettes any more after this incident.

Courtesy: NBC News Channel