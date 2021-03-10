Star Wars fans build replica gunship from 'The Mandalorian'

YAKUTSK, Russia — Star Wars fans in Russia built a replica of the Razor Crest gunship from the Disney+ tv series The Mandalorian in their local park.

According to Ayaal Fedorov, the man behind the model, it is 46 feet long, 13 foot high and weighs more than a ton.

The construction took more than a year to finish.

The replica ship is powered by batteries, which enables lights inside and outside and powers the engine which moves parts of the ship.

But, the cold Yakutian winter prevents the crew from installing the battery while the temperature outside falls as low as minus 33 degrees.

People were skeptical about the project at first but now it is finished it has drawn lots of admirers according to Fedorov.