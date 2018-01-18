Rylee Marie: 3-year-old mauled to death by family's newly adopted dog

DUNCAN, Okla. - (KSWO/CNN) - A 3-year-old girl in Oklahoma was attacked and killed by a dog her family owned for just a few days.

Jason Dodge said his mother was watching his daughter, Rylee Marie, 3, on Sunday when he received an alarming phone call, KFOR-TV reported.

"I went came in the house, my mom was laying on the dog. I picked her up and carried her, ran out the front door. I threw her in the passenger seat to go to the hospital, and then the ambulance came and they took her out of my truck," said Dodge.

Medical personnel tried to save Rylee.

"There's nothing they could do -- absolutely nothing," said Dodge.

When police arrived, dodge told officers to shoot the dog.

"I was like, 'Kill this dog, just shoot it down or I will,' and he did. He shot it in the backyard," said Dodge.

He said he got the pit bull, he named Remington, from a friend last week and only had it for five days.

"I was very cautious about it. I don't just bring random dogs into my home. I took my son over there and the dog didn't attack him. It loved him and gave him a hug and licked him in the face and everything. I brought him here and my son would come outside all day long to play with him and didn't do nothing to him. And then I bring my daughter here, two days prior to that, and this happens," said Dodge.

Neighbors were shocked by the attack.

"I'm heartbroken. I mean, it's a tragedy that it happened, and it could have happened to any kid that's been around a dog. I know the father of this guy real well," said a neighbor.

Dodge said there are so many things he will never forget about his daughter.

"I'd say her smile and just everything. I mean there is so much I could talk about, but I'm just too depressed right now to talk much more but I miss her so much," said Dodge.

The incident is under investigation.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Rylee’s funeral expenses.