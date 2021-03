Reese's is going all in on peanut butter and ditching chocolate for the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

That's right... It's all peanut butter.

The company says while launching a Reese's cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, it's something the truest peanut butter fans can go wild for.

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will roll out in standard, king size, and miniatures at retailers nationwide beginning in early April for a limited time.