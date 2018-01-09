Redding, Calif., apartment catches fire after residents tried to kill spider with torch lighter

REDDING, Calif. - (KHSL/CNN) - An at-home extermination in California caused an apartment fire over the weekend.

Redding, Calif., firefighters said residents tried to kill a spider using a torch lighter.

The flaming spider reportedly scurried onto some bedding, setting it ablaze. Then the walls caught fire.

The building was damaged and residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters put the blaze out in about 15 minutes.

Courtesy KHSL via CNN Newsource