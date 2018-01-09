Public offers support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

If you see a police officer, thank a police officer.

That's the message the group Concerns of Police Survivors is urging the public to do Tuesday as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Many police agencies, politicians and the public tweeted out their support for police throughout the day Tuesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored a deputy who was shot and killed in 1924 while attempting to arrest fugitives.

 