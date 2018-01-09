Public offers support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Mostly Cloudy
If you see a police officer, thank a police officer.
That's the message the group Concerns of Police Survivors is urging the public to do Tuesday as part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Many police agencies, politicians and the public tweeted out their support for police throughout the day Tuesday.
Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! Don’t forget to #thank a #brave #officer, change your profile picture, or share your #support using #LEAD2018 pic.twitter.com/bR4QfQpXVZ— West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) January 9, 2018
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office honored a deputy who was shot and killed in 1924 while attempting to arrest fugitives.
On this #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay we remember true Heroes like PBSO Deputy FREDERICK A. BAKER who died today, 94 years ago in 1924. "To Protect and Serve Was His Oath, To Honor Him is Our Duty" pic.twitter.com/L5D6gGUm1k— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 9, 2018
Just a few of the awesome men & women serve the citizens of Boynton Beach. If you see a police officer today, take a minute to thank them for their dedication and bravery. #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay #LEAD2018 #bbpdpride @cityofboynton @BoyntonCtyMgr pic.twitter.com/ASEqNFo7p5— Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 9, 2018
Remember to show your appreciation to law enforcement officers today! pic.twitter.com/CnHh2UfESX— NLEOMF (@NLEOMF) January 9, 2018
