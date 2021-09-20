New Jersey officer catches 1-month-old baby thrown from 2nd-floor balcony

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A New Jersey police officer saved a 1-month-old child when it was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after a man tossed the child from the second floor of a building Saturday.

WHAT A CATCH! @JerseyCity Police Officer Eduardo Matute made a miraculous catch on Saturday and likely saved the life of a 1-month old baby who was thrown off a second-story balcony. pic.twitter.com/VSR0I9GYrG — National Chaplains Association (@Natl_Chaplains) September 19, 2021

The baby was not hurt but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Matute is being praised for his heroism.

Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.

He's facing several charges, including attempted murder.