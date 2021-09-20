Watch
NewsWater Cooler

Actions

New Jersey officer catches 1-month-old baby thrown from 2nd-floor balcony

Police arrest man accused of throwing child
items.[0].videoTitle
A New Jersey police officer saved a one-month old when it was thrown from a balcony.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 06:32:36-04

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A New Jersey police officer saved a 1-month-old child when it was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after a man tossed the child from the second floor of a building Saturday.

The baby was not hurt but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Matute is being praised for his heroism.

Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.

He's facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.