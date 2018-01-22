NBC's Megyn Kelly says Jane Fonda has 'no business' lecturing her

Associated Press
3:48 PM, Jan 22, 2018

Megyn Kelly, NBC News Anchor and host of 'Megyn Kelly Today' (left) speaks onstage with Alyson Shontell at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Jane Fonda (right) attends the Netflix Hosts The New York Premiere Of 'Our Souls At Night' at The Museum of Modern Art on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC's Megyn Kelly says Jane Fonda "has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive" after the actress criticized her for bringing up the subject of plastic surgery in an interview last September.

The interview included a much-repeated awkward moment. Fonda glared at Kelly and objected to the topic and, in an interview with Variety published over the weekend, called the question inappropriate and said she was stunned it was brought up.

Kelly, on her NBC show Monday, noted that Fonda had discussed the topic of her own surgery in the past. She says many American veterans still call Fonda "Hanoi Jane" because of her actions during the Vietnam War. The moral indignation from the actress is a little much, Kelly says.

