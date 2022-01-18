Minnesota family literally freezes their pants off in below-zero temperatures

NOT SOUTH FLORIDA, USA — It may be cold in South Florida this morning, but it's nothing compared to Minnesota. Just ask a Minnesota woman whose family literally froze their pants off earlier this month.

Janet Steward goes by the name "Yooper Janet" on TikTok. Her profile describes her as a "yooper lost in Minnesota." For those who don't know, a "yooper" is a native of Michigan's upper peninsula.

She frequently shares her hilarious extreme cold-weather survivor stories on the social media platform, including her Jan. 7 post about the below-freezing temperatures outside her home in Alexandria, Minnesota.

In her distinctly Minnesota accent, Steward explained how, on that particular day, it was 28 degrees below zero Fahrenheit with a wind chill of 48 degrees below zero.

It seems it was so cold that anything she put outside would instantly freeze.

"So yesterday I was having fun freezing some eggs and some spaghetti, because it's so cold here, and someone suggested that we freeze our pants," she told her TikTok followers. "So, last night as a family, we froze our pants off."

Then she revealed four pairs of blue jeans standing upright in the snow. There was a small toddler-sized pair, an older child-sized pair and two adult-sized pairs for mom and dad.

It was a sight that would have made the Invisible Man envious.

Steward noted that the pants were "rock hard." She decided to put them on display in the front yard.

@yooperjanet/TikTok Janet Steward, aka "Yooper Janet," shows off her family's "rock hard" frozen blue jeans.

"My husband thinks it's going to cause an accident, but I think it's hilarious," she said.

Videos like these have no doubt helped Steward gain more than 184,000 followers on TikTok. The video alone has received more than 4 million views.