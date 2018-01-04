Milwaukee bus driver helps pregnant woman going into labor

MILWAUKEE-- A city bus driver in Milwaukee came to the rescue of a pregnant woman.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve and shows driver Tayetta Currin helping the pregnant woman board the bus.

Currin and other passengers on the bus then sit the woman down and help her until an ambulance arrives.

MCTS said that it didn't get the woman's name and they are unsure if she gave birth, according to ABC News.