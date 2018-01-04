Milwaukee bus driver helps pregnant woman going into labor

Fair
Surveillance video shows a city bus driver in Milwaukee help a woman in labor onto the bus and stay with her until an ambulance arrives.
MILWAUKEE-- A city bus driver in Milwaukee came to the rescue of a pregnant woman.
Officials at the Milwaukee City Transit System have released video showing a city bus driver picking up a pregnant woman going into labor.
The incident happened on Christmas Eve and shows driver Tayetta Currin helping the pregnant woman board the bus.
Currin and other passengers on the bus then sit the woman down and help her until an ambulance arrives.
MCTS said that it didn't get the woman's name and they are unsure if she gave birth, according to ABC News.
On Christmas Eve a pregnant woman was alone and going into labor. As she looked for help she found MCTS driver Tayetta Currin. Another story of #MCTSExcellence pic.twitter.com/uqGIDgxp38— RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) January 3, 2018
